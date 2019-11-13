Camila Cabello and More Stars Among 2019 TIME 100 Next Honorees

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Time 100 Next, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Zion Williamson, Emily Weiss, Chanel Miller, Carlos Alvarado Quesada

Scandebergs for TIME

The first-ever TIME 100 Next list is here. 

Among TIME magazine's honorees are Camila CabelloAwkwafinaBad BunnyBeanie FeldsteinKeke PalmerLil Nas X and Aly Raisman, who all represent the future of their respective industries. Piggybacking off the publication's annual TIME 100 list, which recognizes the most influential public figures of the year, the TIME 100 Next list highlights the 100 individuals shaping the worlds of entertainment, politics, business, human rights and more.

Camila and Awkwafina are joined by sexual assault survivor and activist Chanel Miller, NBA star Zion Williamson, Glossier founder Emily Weiss and President of Costa Rica Carlos Alvarado Quesada on six separate TIME covers. Inside the issue, famous guest contributors like Jimmy FallonRicky MartinCamila MendesHillary Clinton and Olivia Wilde have penned pieces on several honorees. 

Spanish musician Alejandro Sanz dedicated the following message to Camila, who he described as a "pure and magnetic artist." 

Photos

2019 TIME 100 Gala: Red Carpet Fashion

"In times like these, when noise can distort the purity of an artist's message, Camila has managed to honor her story and her background in an authentic way with her pop music," he shared. "The impact of her songs—from 'Havana' and ‘Señorita' to ‘Shameless' and ‘Liar'—has opened the door so that the world can see and hear the massive potential of the Latin music community. The privilege of being her friend is an inspiring gift."

Time 100 Next, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Zion Williamson, Emily Weiss, Chanel Miller, Carlos Alvarado Quesada

Scandebergs for TIME

Additional individuals on the coveted list include Henry GoldingLili ReinhartBillie Eilish, K-pop group BlackpinkNoah Centineo, YouTube star Emma Chamberlain, tennis player Coco Gauff, Robert and Bindi IrwinJharrel JeromeMegan Thee Stallion, singer Maggie RogersMj Rodriguez and Lilli Singh

On Thursday, Nov. 14, the rising stars will convene at a summit in New York City. 

Congratulations to all the honorees!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift’s "Lover" Remix With Shawn Mendes Will Forever and Always Be a Favorite

Carrie Underwood, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Watch Carrie Underwood Hilariously Prank—And Serenade—Nashville Shoppers

Demi Lovato, Austin Wilson

Demi Lovato Makes New Romance With Austin Wilson Instagram Official

The MixtapE!, Bad Bunny, Rosalia, Latin Grammy Awards

The MixtapE! Presents Rosalía, Bad Bunny and More 2019 Latin Grammy Nominee Must-Listens

Kristen Bell, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 2019

Kristen Bell and Jimmy Fallon’s History of Disney Songs Is Absolutely Magical

E-Comm: HGG, Tia Mowry

Tia Mowry's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

E-Comm: Nordstrom Black Friday Deals

Best Nordstrom Black Friday Deals 2019

TAGS/ Camila Cabello , Interviews , Magazines , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.