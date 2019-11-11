Blac Chyna Grants Dream Kardashian's Wish With an Aladdin-Themed Birthday Party

Happy birthday, Dream Kardashian!

The little lady turned 3-year-old this weekend. Blac Chyna celebrated her daughter's major milestone with an Aladdin-themed birthday party.

The proud parent went all out for the party, too. From the Disney decorations to the three-shaped floral arrangement, the celebrity didn't miss a detail. The mother-daughter duo even wore matching Princess Jasmine costumes and posed alongside the princess.

"Happy 3rd birthday Dreamy," she wrote alongside a picture from the big event.

It's certainly been a celebratory time for Dream. Rob Kardashian also hosted a party for his firstborn last weekend. The birthday bash was held at Kris Jenner's house and several famous family members were there. For instance, Kim Kardashian posted some sweet snapshots of her kids, Chicago West and Psalm West, attending the soirée. She also posted a precious pic of Khloe Kardashian holding True Thompson at the gathering. Rob even got his little one a Trolls-themed birthday cake. As fans will recall, the father-daughter duo went as characters from the movie for Halloween.

Dream wasn't the only one to celebrate a birthday this month. Kris, Kendall Jenner and Corey Gamble did, as well.

"It's a marathon," the momager joked at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards.