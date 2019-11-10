Star Trek and Rent Star Anthony Rapp Is Engaged

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 11:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Anthony Rapp, Ken Ithiphol, Instagram

Instagram / Anthony Rapp

Tell the folks at home, what you're doing, Anthony Rapp. Uh, getting engaged!

The Star Trek: Discovery actor and original cast member of cult Broadway musical Rent is set to marry partner Ken Ithiphol. The two have been together for at least two years. Rapp, 48, announced the happy news on his Instagram page on Saturday night, alongside a photo of him and his fiancé, who now sports a new ring.

"So something happened tonight," the actor wrote. "I asked @teerakeni if he would marry me and he said yes. I am so very happy and I'm so very thrilled to share this news."

Rapp proposed to Ithiphol at a gathering with friends. He got down on one knee and presented him with a ring box, as his beau looked shocked. He then accepted and the two hugged as guests clapped, as seen in videos posted by attendees, which Rapp's fiancé reposted on his Instagram Story.

Rapp has played Paul Stamets on CBS: All Access' Star Trek: Discovery since the show debuted in 2017. He is also known for past onscreen roles in the movies Adventures in Babysitting, Dazed and Confused and Road Trip.

He was the first actor to play narrator Mark Cohen in Broadway's Rent when the show debuted in 1996. He remained in the role fore more than a decade and also reprised it in a 2005 film. He also made a cameo, along with other members of the original Broadway cast, in FOX's Rent: Live production earlier this year.

Photos

2019 Celebrity Engagements

While Rapp largely remains out of the media spotlight, he made headlines in 2017 when he became the first person to publicly accuse Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct, recalling an unwanted encounter that he said took place when he was 14. Spacey apologized, saying he did not remember the incident, and also came out publicly as gay. He was later fired from House of Cards, while accusations from other alleged victims surfaced.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Laurel Griggs, Saturday Night Live

Broadway Star Laurel Griggs Suffered Asthma Attack Before She Died at Age 13

Dream Kardashian, 3rd Birthday, Rob Kardashian, Instagram

Rob Kardashian Shares Sweet Photos of Dream on a 3rd Birthday Adventure

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner Attends Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival Amid Split

Josh Peck, Drake Bell, Josh and Drake

Where Are Your Favorite Nickelodeon Stars Now?

Prince William, Prince Harry, Remembrance Day Service

Prince Harry & William Appear Together at Remembrance Ceremony as Meghan & Kate Watch Separately

Grey's Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo

Inside the Private World of Grey's Anatomy Star Ellen Pompeo

Kiernan Shipka, Fashion Police Widget

Why the Child-Star Curse Was No Match for Kiernan Shipka

TAGS/ Engagements , Couples , LGBTQ , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.