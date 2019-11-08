Luxury Beauty Sale: Chanel, Lancôme & More Under $50

by Jake Thompson | Fri., Nov. 8, 2019 4:00 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
A quick mood boost can easily be fixed with a spritz of your favorite scent. Or maybe even a fancy face serum or night cream to reset your gears during a long work week. Either way, let's face it: designer beauty products just make us feel like we're treating ourselves. And with holiday shopping on our minds, it's OK to indulge in the finer things every now and again.
Lucky for us, Gilt is having a luxury beauty sale under $50!! Bring home iconic brands like Chanel and Burberry to everyday essentials like L'Occitane to add a little extra zoosh to your daily routine.
Here are five of our favorites below.
Add a creamy and striking hue to your lips with this luminous Chanel matte lipstick.
Gently cleanse your skin while preserving its natural moisture balance with this posh soap bar.
Crisp top notes of green almond icy pear and Italian lime will keep you fresh and focused.
This silky soft moisturizing toner immediately rehydrates and gently purifies skin.
Purifies combination-to-oily skin with the de-pollution power of tulip tree extract in this foaming gel cleanser.
Check out our holiday gifts for the super busy and the best Black Friday toy deals at E!.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?