The MixtapE! Presents the Jonas Brothers, Rosalía and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

By now, there's a good chance you've already checked out John Legend and Kelly Clarkson's eyebrow-raising update of the creepy Christmas classic "Baby, It's Cold Outside," given Panic! at the Disco's new track from the Frozen 2 soundtrack a spin or two, and maybe even checked out the music video for Kanye West's "Follow God," but that's truly just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to new music this week. From a solid contender for new Christmas classic courtesy of the Jonas Brothers to Rosalía's return to weird, the return of a certain Spice Girl to the latest from Meghan Trainor we've listened to (almost) all of it. What follows are our picks for the best of the best. You're welcome.