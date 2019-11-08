by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Nov. 8, 2019 5:06 AM
Thanksgiving is still weeks away, but John Legend is already getting into the Christmas spirit.
The 40-year-old singer dropped a few tracks from his album A Legendary Christmas: Deluxe Edition on Thursday. The EGOT winner released classics, like "My Favorite Things." He also gave the song "Baby, It's Cold Outside," which he sings with Kelly Clarkson, a new twist by updating the lyrics.
For instance, the original song goes, "My mother will to start worry (Beautiful what's your hurry?)/My father will be pacing the floor (Listen to the fireplace roar)/So, really I'd better scurry (Beautiful, please don't hurry)/Well, maybe just a half a drink more (Put some records on while I pour)."
However, The Voice coaches sing, "My mother will start to worry (I'll call a car and tell 'em to hurry)/My daddy will be pacing the floor (Wait, what do you still live at home for?)/So, really I'd better scurry (Your driver, his name is Murray). Well, maybe just a half drink more (We're both adults, so who's keeping score?)."
Similarly, the original tune goes, "The neighbors might think (Baby it's bad out there)/Say, what's in this drink? (No, cabs to be had out there).
But here, the dynamic duo sings, "What will my friends think? (I think they should rejoice)/If I have one more drink? (It's your body and your choice)."
The Christmas song was originally written by Frank Loesser in the 1940's and won an Oscar at the 22nd Academy Awards after being featured in the 1949 film Neptune's Daughter.
While some people still enjoy the original holiday tune, others have criticized it and claimed it alludes to date rape. Some radio stations have even banned the song from being played.
So, what do people think of Legend and Clarkson's version? Some loved the rendition.
"This song is the funniest thing. I'm in love with it," one YouTube commenter wrote. "[John's] shift from being like you should stay, to if you don't want to stay go home then. The part where he was like why are you still living with parents killed me."
"This is a good remake of this song," added another, "so beautiful!!!"
However, not everyone was a fan of the new tune.
"This is the stupidest song I have ever heard," a third YouTube commenter wrote. "Way to ruin a classic."
"I get they are trying to fix the controversy with the original BUT now with the new ‘woke lyrics' it doesn't make ANY sense," argued another commenter. "Why Kelly Clarkson would feel trapped at his house if John Legend IS LITERALLY CALLING HER A CAB!! This song makes NO SENSE ANYMORE!!!!"
To hear the song, check out the video.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?