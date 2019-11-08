Halle Berry Reveals How She ''Finally'' Achieved Six-Pack Abs

Halle Berry"finally" has the six-pack of her dreams.

At first glance, it's hard to believe that the 53-year-old hasn't always had a six-pack of abs, but the actress went on Instagram to reveal the fruits of her labor. "There's no better feeling than setting a goal and smashing it. One of my goals for #BruisedTheMovie? Ripped Abs—and today? I finally got them, and it feels unbelievable!" she shares on her Instagram.

On her Instagram Story, her personal trainer Mubarak Malik, aka Bar, reveals that Halle's latest achievement was no easy task. He says that she trains four hours every day, follows a strict keto diet and even ascribes to the latest trend of intermittent fasting. He even says that she's a "top-level" athlete in every sense of the word, which is a huge compliment considering Bar is the Director of Performance for the New York Knicks.