Kenya Moore Teases The Real Housewives of Atlanta Showdown With NeNe Leakes

Kenya Moore twirled her way back to The Real Housewives of Atlanta and she's keeping things, well, real.

"Fans can expect to see me working through my issues with my marriage, working through being a CEO mom and balancing career and life," Kenya told E! News. "And they can see me having fun with the girls, and also they can see the original feisty twirl in action and someone who certainly brings the drama and brings the shade."

There's no love lost Kenya and The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG NeNe Leakes. Kenya previously said NeNe was dead to her, especially after the former The New Normal star tried to spit on her. But is it really over between these two one-time pals?