Why Kristen Bell Is Returning to Gossip Girl

You know you love her, and that's why Kristen Bell is back as the voice of Gossip Girl.

Bell previously served as narrator for all six seasons of The CW version and her involvement in the reboot/sequel series/whatever you want to call the HBO Max series was confirmed on Thursday, Nov. 7.

"Kristen Bell has always been and will always be the voice of Gossip Girl," series executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage told The Hollywood Reporter.

Bell was coy about her involvement when E! News sat down with her at Comic Con, but now that the news is out there, Bell is…still coy. Mostly because she doesn't know what's up with the new version.