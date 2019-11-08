Christian Bale Insists He's Done With Dramatic Weight Transformations

"I had a great time watching him," Damon said on CBS Sunday Morning, referring to Bale. "He's got an incredible monk-like discipline, like, when he had to lose – he – he went from Dick Cheney to this guy. So he had to lose 70 pounds."

Bale also recently signaled to British GQ that he also doesn't want to do dangerous stunts anymore when he's older. He said that he suffered a herniated disc, which still affects him today, after acting out a scene with Tom Hardy for The Dark Knight Rises.

"When you're younger and you get those micro tears you feel like, 'Man, I'm really getting some control in my mind here.' And then at 45 you go, ‘What am I still doing this s--it for?'" he said. "One time I was doing a scene with a stuntman in his 60s and he kept on having to fall off his horse and land on his head. I looked at him and just went, 'I wonder if he ever imagined this was what he was going to be doing when he was in his 60s?' He landed on his head like nobody else. He jumped back up! But stuntmen never like to show that they've got hurt. If they've broken their arm, they'll try to tell you they haven't."

"With all due respect to the man, I don't want to be doing that sort of thing when I'm in my 60s," he said. "I used to love going on my dirt bike, and I loved falling off it. Loved crashing. It was so much fun, coming back with blood pouring off your arm. Now, I'm like, 'God, please. I can't come off here now, because I know I might never get back up again.'"