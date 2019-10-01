For years, audiences have watched Matt Damon and Christian Bale undergo physical transformations for roles in the past. For instance, Bale lost weight for his part in The Machinist and Damon spent several hours each day training for his Jason Bourne movies. Now that Bale and Damon are a few years older—45 and 48, respectively—fans have to wonder: How much longer can they keep doing this to their bodies?

"When you're younger and you get those micro tears you feel like, ‘Man, I'm really getting some control in my mind here.' And then at 45 you go, ‘What am I still doing this s--it for?'" Bale told British GQ in an interview published Tuesday. "One time I was doing a scene with a stuntman in his 60s and he kept on having to fall off his horse and land on his head. I looked at him and just went, ‘I wonder if he ever imagined this was what he was going to be doing when he was in his 60s?' He landed on his head like nobody else. He jumped back up! But stuntmen never like to show that they've got hurt. If they've broken their arm, they'll try to tell you they haven't. With all due respect to the man, I don't want to be doing that sort of thing when I'm in my 60s. I used to love going on my dirt bike, and I loved falling off it. Loved crashing. It was so much fun, coming back with blood pouring off your arm. Now, I'm like, ‘God, please. I can't come off here now, because I know I might never get back up again.'

Then, with a chuckle, he added: "We're sitting here like Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau. We're grumpy old men! We can't do it no more!"