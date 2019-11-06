Shay Mitchell Reveals Her Daughter's Unique Name Along With Her First Pics

Oh baby, baby!

Shay Mitchell is slowly but surely adjusting to that mom life after welcoming her first child in late October. At the time, the Pretty Little Liars alum kept a few details about her baby girl between her and her longtime partner, Matte Babel. The first-time parents both decided not to share their daughter's name or reveal her pictures... until now.

Say hello to baby Atlas.

"Atlas Noa, In my 32 years of life I thought I had seen a lot of places, experienced a lot of things, met a lot of people and felt love...then came you," the You star shared in a heartfelt Instagram post. "Truth is I had no idea I was capable of loving anything like this before you arrived. You wonder if that's just something people say, but it's as if the chemical makeup of my entire body and soul changed the minute we met."

"Just know, sweet girl - Whatever you choose to do in this world, whoever you choose to love, wherever you choose to go, I will always be your biggest fan," she continued. "I am already so proud to be your Mama."