Teresa Giudice and Kids Travel to Italy to See Joe Giudice Amid Marriage Drama

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Nov. 6, 2019 12:51 PM

Teresa Giudice is on her way to Italy to reunite with her husband, Joe Giudice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who hasn't seen Joe in-person in over three years, is heading overseas with the couple's four daughters for the family reunion.

The Bravolebrities' daughters, Gia and Milania, both posted footage from the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Wednesday.

"Never been more excited," Milania wrote on Instagram alongside an image of an airplane. "I can't wait to see you buddy @joegiudice."  

Joe has been in Italy since October, after being released from ICE custody. He's currently awaiting a decision on his deportation appeal.

It was just over a week ago that Teresa and Joe—who are also parents to Gabriella and Audriana—opened up about the future of their marriage during a bombshell interview with Bravo's Andy Cohen.

"If we stay together, we stay together," Joe said via video chat from Italy. "If we don't, we don't. You know, it's a conversation that...you know, we'll see."

Joe also addressed Teresa's comments about their marriage from earlier in the year, saying, "I mean, listen, I don't like that she said that...No matter what happens, I'll always love her."

Teresa & Joe Giudice Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Over the weekend, Joe took to what appears to be his new Instagram account to share a series of photos from Italy, including pictures with Teresa's father.

"On the other side of the world," Joe captioned the Instagram post, adding the hashtags #familyandfriends #forgetaboutit.

Teresa Giudice, Gia Giudice, Milania Giudice, Gabriella Giudice, Audriana Giudice

Instagram

Ahead of the family reunion, Gia took to Instagram to gush over her dad, commenting on one of his pictures from Italy.

"You look so good daddy," Gia wrote, adding two heart emojis.

The 18-year-old also shared that same photo of Joe on her own Instagram page, captioning the post, "see you soon daddy."

Since his first Instagram post, which went up on Halloween, Joe's account now has over 70,000 followers. We'll have to wait and see if the Giudice family posts any reunion photos on social media during their time together in Italy.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

