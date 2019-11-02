Cindy Crawford and Daughter Kaia Gerber Are Twinning at Beverly Hills Gala

Cindy Crawford and her mini-me daughter Kaia Gerber turned heads at the A Sense Of Home charity gala in Beverly Hills on Friday.

The 53-year-old supermodel and her 18-year-old model daughter showcased stylish looks; Crawford wore a black patterned over-the-knee dress, paired with a leather jacket worn loosely around her shoulders, and black pointed pumps. Kaia showed some skin in a black scalloped top buttoned at the beck, paired with matching wide-legged pants, a white blazer and a red satin clutch.

Other celebrities who attended the gala included Tobey Maguire, who was accompanied by girlfriend Tatiana Dieteman, Sylvester Stallone, who arrived with wife Jennifer Flavin, their daughters Sistine Stallone and Scarlet Stallone, Jamie Foxx, Tyrese Gibson, Quavo, Tom Welling and girlfriend Jessica Rose Lee, and Rachel Zoe.

A Sense of Home works to help prevent youth aging out of foster care from becoming homeless by providing donated furniture and home goods.

Over the past few years, fans have marveled at the resemblance between Kaia, the second child and only daughter of Cindy and husband Rande Gerber, and her famous mother, one of the original supermodels.