The Prodigal Son Red Band Trailer Is Here and It'll Freak You Out

Fox
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Oct. 31, 2019 9:30 AM
Fox
Prodigal Son, the first new show to get a full season order and the No. 1 new show according to E! News readers, is full of, well creeps.
The series follows criminal profiler Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne of The Walking Dead fame) as he worked with the NYPD to solve crimes and stop killers. How's he so good? His dad, Dr. Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen from Masters of Sex and The Good Fight), is better known the Surgeon, a serial killer who took the lives of at least 23 people. To celebrate, uh, the creepiness of the show and Halloween, E! News has your exclusive first look at the new Prodigal Son red band trailer.
Warning, there are gruesome scenes awaiting your eyeballs when you hit play on the video below.
Some of the cases Malcolm has taken on include a killer who inflicted more than 100 stab wounds, a killer performing lobotomies, a killer who took a whole brain, snakes, a killer whose victim required a pizza spatula to retrieve the remains and, yes, it gets even grosser.
"This crime scene is seriously messed up," Gil Arroyo (Lou Diamond Phillips) says. You can say that again, Gil.
"That's my specialty," Malcolm says.
Created by Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver, Prodigal Son is also executive produced by Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schecter and also stars Bellamy Young, Halston Sage, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts and Keiko Agena.
Click play on the video above to see the red band trailer and Prodigal Son in all of its goriness.
Prodigal Son airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on Fox.
The Final Season: Manny Jacinto's Favorite The Good Place Story Involves Ted Danson and Projectile Candy
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?