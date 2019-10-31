See Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's Incredible 2019 Halloween Costumes

ABC/Live With Kelly and Ryan
by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Oct. 31, 2019 7:22 AM
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's Halloween bonanza has officially begun.
Every year, we can count on Live and its famous hosts to get completely into the Halloween spirit with an impressive and seemingly endless array of costumes planned for their show. For this year's episode, the hosting duo, their team and fellow guest celebrities stuck to the theme of "viral moments"—and there were plenty of them.
To kick things off, Ripa and Seacrest hopped on horses in the middle of a New York City street as an ode to Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" music video. Clearly, these two were fully committing to the theme.
Once inside, the transformations continued. The pair crossed famous horror movie figures with viral internet crazes, including Pennywise as a YouTube makeup guru and The Exorcist's Regan MacNeil doing the "Microwave Challenge."
Of course, no viral-themed episode would be complete without the squad taking on the beloved characters of "Baby Shark." But, before we could calm down, Kelly and Ryan did their best imitations of Katy Perry as a cheeseburger and Taylor Swift as French fries hugging while executive producer Michael Gelman channeled his inner Versace fashionista as Jennifer Lopez on the runway.
Some more classic costumes followed, including the TV family as one of Halloween's favorite families, The Addams Family—except, as a twist, their house was being redone by Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa.
As the grand finale—and viewers' most requested costumes for the duo—Kelly and Ryan took on Barbie and Ken, complete with roller skates! As always, we're very impressed.
While you applaud the hosts for another Halloween job well done, check out all of their incredible costumes in E!'s gallery below!
The hosts kicked off the show on horseback to the tune of Lil Nas X's hit, "Old Town Road."
The hosts channeled the west in their hats and colorful costumes.
This is what happens when you cross a demon with an internet craze.
Ryan Seacrest turned Pennywise into a YouTube makeup pro.
They could not have done a "viral edition" of Halloween without taking on the tune stuck in everyone's head this year.
Ryan and Kelly channeled Katy and Taylor as burger and fries—say that three times fast!
It seems Kelly and Ryan found Jennifer Lopez's Versace twin.
Snaps for this perfect recreation.
This is what we call committing to costumes.
