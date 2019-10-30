EXCLUSIVE!

Aaron and Jordan Rodgers Are ''Slowly'' Mending Their Relationship After Years-Long Family Feud

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Oct. 30, 2019 6:40 PM

Jordan Rodgers, Aaron Rodgers

Isaac Brekken/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

As the old saying goes, "blood is thicker than water."

It looks like brothers Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Rodgers are starting to live by that old phrase because they're reportedly working on mending their relationship. It's known that the two siblings haven't been the closest—they've even publicly feuded in the past. However, it seems they're ready to put the drama behind them, and it's all thanks to the NFL star's girlfriend Danica Patrick, according to a source.

"Things between Aaron and his family are improving, slowly, but it is happening," an insider told E! News exclusively. "Aaron is back on speaking terms with his family, including his brother Jordan, and it's really all happening with the help of Danica, who is bridging the gap between everyone."

The source added, "She is doing everything she can to bring the Rogers clan back together and help them return to being a real family once again."

Read

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' Wedding Plans Will Have You Begging for an Invite

"Danica has been a real guiding and loving force for Aaron," the insider explained. "He is in an entirely different place these days, and his family has been open to this reconciliation. They were at one time very close family, so it's a sore subject for them, but they are all working on it."

Moreover, it looks like they might all reunite for a special occasion.

Right now, Jordan and JoJo Fletcher's wedding planning is already in full-force. In fact, they're still finalizing their guest-list, with the former Bachelorette contestant revealing that he needed to narrow down his list.

"JoJo's a great planner. I'm the worst planner. I just got a deadline today, actually a few hours ago from JoJo. She goes, ‘I need your guest list in two weeks.' And then about five minutes later, it turned into one week," Jordan shared. "So by the end of this phone call, I'm probably gonna have a few days to get my entire guest list together because JoJo has got hers nailed down."

The reality TV personality could possibly squeeze in one more invite, because the 35-year-old athlete just might join in on the fun. "Aaron has already missed Luke Rodger's wedding, but now there is a good chance that Aaron will attend Jordan and JoJo's," the source revealed.

For the Rodgers family, "it's been a long and painful road," according to the source, but "things are building back little by little for them."

