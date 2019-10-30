JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' Wedding Plans Will Have You Begging for an Invite

It's a love story Bachelor Nation can't stop rooting for.

More than three years after Jordan Rodgers got down on one knee and proposed to JoJo Fletcher on The Bachelorette, the couple is hard at work planning their dream wedding.

And just a couple of months after the NFL player re-proposed to his leading lady, the pair is making progress on their special day.

"I just want the wedding to be, we're obviously still planning it, but I obviously want it to be romantic, but also very fun so figuring out a way to kind of blend the two and make it a good time for everyone that's coming out and going to be supporting us," JoJo shared with E! News exclusively. "So there's a lot to still figure out."

According to the bride-to-be, close friend Becca Tilley will be in the wedding. And while Chris Harrison is welcome to attend, he certainly doesn't need to officiate. "Chris will get an invite but we're not going to make him work again," JoJo shared. Jordan added, "Yeah, we will tell him to grab a drink and relax."