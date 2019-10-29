Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Praise Morning Shows After Filming Their New Series

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Oct. 29, 2019 6:57 PM
You're only live once!
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon know that more than anyone in Hollywood.
Aside from being pros on the red carpet, the two actresses star and executive produce the upcoming television series, The Morning Show. While filming, the dynamic duo learned a few things about their characters' jobs.
For example: everything starts really, really, really early.
At The Morning Show premiere on Monday night, the Big Little Lies actress kept it real when speaking to E! News about the new series. "Gosh, how early it is...," she said, when asked what surprised her and Jen the most about filming a morning show. "How many people behind-the-scenes."
The Friends alum agreed with Reese and added, "That it actually gets on air as seamlessly as it does."
However, the two admitted they didn't go method for their roles, which means they didn't wake up at 3 a.m. like most daytime TV hosts do.
Overall, the two had a great time working together. "We're just having a ball," Aniston shared. "We love it, we're part of something that's spectacular."
For some back story: The Morning Show documents a daytime TV news program that gets shaken up when Steve Carell's character, Mitch Kessler, is accused of sexual misconduct. Alexy Levy (played by Aniston) must hold the show together, while Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) gets pulled into this world... sort of reluctantly.
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Earlier this week, the Hollywood power houses gave more insight about their roles.
"It's just a dream," the 50-year-old icon told E! News' Will Marfuggi. "It was an absolute dream to be able to get in there in all aspects of the creative process. I mean, we've been doing it for so, so long, it sort of comes as second nature."
Reese also shared something similar. "And you accumulate all this life experience. And you're like, ‘I know how to run a team. I know how to be a supportive player," she said. "I know when to be a producer part of myself and when I need to just concentrate on the acting piece."
She later added, "For a long time, too, people didn't include us in the conversations, so being part of things and actually being a problem solver with everyone is really enormously productive."
The Morning Show releases on Apple TV+ new streaming service on Nov. 1. But since that's a few days away, watch our interview with the actresses in our video above—they chat all things Instagram, and whether or not Jen has a "social media style."
