The Other Game of Thrones Prequel Is Dead, But House of the Dragon Is Officially a Go

Helen Sloan/HBO
by Lauren Piester | Tue., Oct. 29, 2019 5:26 PM
Helen Sloan/HBO
HBO will never fully say goodbye to the world of Game of Thrones.
After reports earlier on Tuesday that the prequel we all thought was happening is no longer happening, HBO officially announced that the network picked up House of the Dragon, a different rumored Game of Thrones prequel series chronicling the rise of House Targaryen, which boasts Daenerys and also Jon Snow as members.
The show, of which 10 episodes have already been ordered, is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and is based on George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood books. It's co-created by Martin and Colony showrunner Ryan Condal, with Condal and Game of Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik partnering as showrunners.
The other prequel, which had filmed a pilot that's apparently not going forward, would have been set thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones and would have documented "the descent from the golden Age of Heroes into the world's darkest hour" and would have explained the origins of the White Walkers and the horrifying secrets of Westeros' history. Naomi Watts was set to star, with Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Josh Whitehouse, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp, and Toby Regbo.
The House of the Dragon news was announced by HBO programming president Casey Bloys during Tuesday's WarnerMedia Day.
"The Game of Thrones universe is so rich with stories," Bloys said. "We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros along with Miguel, Ryan, and George."
There's no word yet on when House of the Dragon will be coming to HBO.
