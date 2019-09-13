Another Game of Thrones prequel could be on the way.

The pilot for the first one, starring Naomi Watts, has already been filmed, and Deadline reports that HBO is about to order another one. This time, it's set 300 years before the start of Game of Thrones and documents the glory days of the Targaryen family.

According to Deadline, the project is created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal, and will be based on Martin's book Fire & Blood, the first part of which was released in November of last year. It tells the history of the Targaryens, including several events that will be familiar to Game of Thrones fans.