Amy Schumer Perfectly Describes Love In Hilarious Tribute to Husband Chris

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Oct. 28, 2019 9:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer, 2018 Tony Awards

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Couple goals alert! 

Amy Schumer may have shocked fans when she secretly married chef Chris Fischer in a beautiful beach wedding, but in the almost two-years since the couple exchanged vows, they have proven why this pairing makes total sense for them. The two welcomed son Gene Fischer in May, and while Amy wasn't shy about being brutally honest about the ups and downs of her pregnancy, it was all worth it in the end. 

But before there was Gene, there was just Amy and Chris, which she reminded fans in a sweet tribute to her husband posted on Instagram.

"Before we had our little babe it was just us," she wrote alongside a photo with Chris and their dog. "I love Chris so much. I hope whoever you are with is so kind to you and also drives you crazy but you love them so much and you want to hang out with them more than anyone. That's what we got and I'm grateful for this guy everyday even though he loves taking different routes every time we go somewhere and I like going the way I know. It's good." 

Watch

Amy Schumer Documents Her Newborn Baby's First Bath

It's okay to cry happy tears! When it comes to Amy's approach to pretty much everything, she's always finding a way to mix the sweet with the funny. Recently, when Jessica Simpson opened up about her 100 pound weight loss after her baby, Amy made a hilarious statement about her own post-baby health journey. 

"Ok Simpson! Well ive lost 10 pounds and 100 dollars to my sister playing poker," Schumer joked in a caption for a photo of her and her sister, Kim Caramele. "#norush#givememymoneybackkim." She always knows how to poke a little fun at herself and make others feel accepted in the process. 

Keep being you, Amy! 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Tati Westbrook, Jeffree Star

Why The Internet Thinks Jeffree Star and Tati Westbrook Are Now Feuding

Julia Roberts, Emma Roberts, Emma Stone, Amy Adams, Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Lawrence

There Will Never Be a "Next Julia Roberts": Debunking Hollywood's Favorite Fruitless Comparison

Is Kanye Ready to Go on a Jesus Is King Tour?

North West, Runway Debut, L.O.L. Surprise! Fashion Show

North West Is Now a Stylist and We Want to Hire Her

Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back at Criticism Over Reign Disick's Hair

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, A Legendary Christmas

Relive Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Cutest Family Moments

Lil Nas X

Why Lil Nas X Breaking Billboard Records Is Such a Big Deal

TAGS/ Amy Schumer , Love And Sex , Couples , Babies , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.