Kim Kardashian Explains North West's "Big Discussion" With Kanye West Over Makeup

Keep the makeup away from North West.
It's no secret that Kim Kardashian loves and appreciates all things beauty. Whether it's getting ready for a red carpet event or perfecting her KKW Beauty line, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star always has some makeup tools near her.
So perhaps it's to be expected that her kids have a curiosity with mom's products. According to Kim, however, they may have to wait before they put on any makeup.
"North is trying to get in on the makeup but she's being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she is a teenager," Kim shared with E! News exclusively while celebrating the arrival of KKW Beauty in Ulta Beauty stores. "It's a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now but it is what's best."
The E! star continued, "I think as a parent you just learn and figure it out as you go and we realized we didn't really want her to wear makeup at a young age but she sees her mom putting on lipstick and lip gloss."
In fact, she gets to see her mom try out all her KKW Beauty products that are available at Ulta Beauty stores just in time for holiday shopping. It's a request Kim heard from fans that she wanted to fulfill.
"I'm so excited to finally be in store," she shared from a New York City location. "It's really important to me because people can now test the products, feel the products. I'm a huge online shopper but I also—when I get the time—love to just test everything so I know people wanted that experience. I really listened to what they wanted."
Speaking of listening, Kim was able to hear Kanye West's new album Jesus Is King before it's released Friday. To say she is a proud wife may just be an understatement.
"It's so amazing just to see the journey that he's been on especially just from each album and how different they are and I think this one is extra emotional for him and extra close to his heart because it really is his journey of what he's been going through and he pushed it back because he wanted to make sure everything was just perfect," she shared. "He's a perfectionist and it finally comes out [Friday]. I'm really excited for it."
Kim's also excited about what's to come with her family. From special Halloween costumes to the Christmas season, there's a lot to look forward to in this famous crew.
"Being a mom of four is definitely really hectic but it feels so complete. I'm obsessed with my kids. I'm obsessed with being a mom of four," she shared. "I'm definitely done though and feel four is my limit. I believe that everyone needs so much attention and I need to be available to give it to everyone."
Shop KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance at Ulta Beauty in store or online now.