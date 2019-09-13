Kanye West is not ready to see daughter North West wearing makeup just yet, Kim Kardashian has revealed.

While at a dinner party for the launch of her and supermodel Winnie Harlow's KKW x WINNIE collab, held at L'Avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City on Thursday, Kim explained that she got in a bit of "trouble" with her husband for allowing their 6-year-old daughter to wear some beauty products.

"I think he had it, he changed all the rules," Kim told E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi in an interview alongside Winnie. "I'd let her wear, you know, she has a little red for Christmas, I'd let her wear a red lip, or I'd let her do one pop of something. I'd let her, if she's wearing a black dress, a black lip."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also revealed that sister Kylie Jenner would give North some of her Kylie Cosmetic Lip Kits.