Halloween 2019: Your Ultimate Guide for Costumes, Makeup, Decor & More

by Jake Thompson | Fri., Oct. 25, 2019 4:00 AM

Figuring out your costume for the frightful night can be overwhelming. For starters, there's various key factors in deciding whether you're going to do a group, duo, or a sexy single's costume. There's also the added pressure of deciding what costume is work appropriate and which costumes are house-party ready? Once you tackle the costume problem, how should you decorate your house and where are the best places to buy candy for trick or treaters

It's OK. Breathe. Never fear, friends: we are here for you. We've put together the ultimate 2019 Halloween shopping guide so you don't have to! Stressing out about how to pull together your Mrs. Maisel costume or which Monterey 5 mom from Big Little Lies you're going to be? We got you. Can't figure out creative ways to adorn your front door for the big night? From feathered wreathes to candy corn beaded coasters, we've made it easy for you to shop the things you need for your pumpkin carving party so all you have to do is figure out which throw pillows tickle your spooky vibe most.

From costume and makeup how-to guides to inventive home decor ideas, we've got everything you need to spook the halls and be Halloween ready. But hurry fast, we're a week away with parties already beginning THIS weekend!

Costume Ideas: from HBO's summer sensation—and now cult-following status—Euphoria to Elle Woods, Cher Horowitz, and more fashion icons of Halloween past, we've got a multitude of fun, creative, all-in-one-bag, how-to guides on taking your costume concept and making it your party-ready reality. Having a hard time finding those iconic Us jumpsuits in burgundy? We've got you. Want to kick up your Stranger Things group a bit? From Demogorgon masks to '80s hair kits, we're your best friend during these spooky times. And that's not all: need a costume for your little one's first Halloween? From avocado toast to narwhals, there's something special and unique just for your baby.

Makeup, Beauty and Accessory Ideas: from Maleficent's iconic makeup look to Ve Neill's glow in the dark makeup, we've got ALL the creepy and coolest ideas to paint your face up for the big night. Want to doctor up your eyes like the Euphoria girls, from glitter kits to the latest eyeshadow palettes, we've covered all the bases so you just need to figure out which mug you want to mold. And makeup is just the start! If you've been dying for some witchy jewelry pieces to make a statement (or you know, to howl at the moon), we've got you. Maybe you want to add some bling with an evil eye ring or try out a new fall nail polish, we've got it all right here.

Home & Decor: from creative Halloween decor ideas to the newest scary books to read before bedtime, we've got lots of ideas for you. From fan favorites Harry Potter and Disney's Haunted Mansion finds, to cute and spooky suggestions for your pets, we've got inventive ways to keep the tricks and treats coming all October! 

For more fun and spooky ideas visit our Halloween hub at E! News!

