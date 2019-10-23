Selena Gomez Addresses Hailey Bieber's Supposed Shade After Releasing a Second New Song

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Oct. 23, 2019 10:09 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

"Look at her now!"

Selena Gomez just surprised dropped a new track and music video, titled "Look at Her Now." To share the special and exciting news, the 27-year-old star took to Instagram and teased a clip of her upbeat song.

"And here's my special gift to all of my ride or dies! I created this with Apple especially for you," she captioned her post. "Y'all have been through it all with me and I thank you for pushing me to be the best. Look At Her Now is out now."

What's more? The pop star even did an Instagram Live, where she thanked her fans for supporting her during this new journey. Gomez even took a moment to address Hailey Bieber's supposed shade, which the 22-year-old model cleared up earlier today.

"I am so grateful for the response of the song. However, I will never stand for women tearing other women down," the "Wolves" singer said during her Instagram Live. "So please be kind to everyone."

Read

Selena Gomez Reveals Why She ''Needed'' to Share Her Truth on New Song

She later added, "Please be kind, I don't like seeing people being disrespectful or rude to other people, so please don't do that."

For a little refresher, fans began speculating that Hailey was throwing shade at Selena. The model, who recently wed Justin Bieber, uploaded an Instagram Story that showed her listening to the song, "I'll Kill You," by Summer Walker

Because she shared this at the same time that Selena released her first hot track, many assumed Hailey was being petty. Of course, it wasn't the case. "Please stop with this nonsense," the 22-year-old said. "There is no 'response.' This is complete BS." 

Selena Gomez, Lose You to Love Me

Sophie Muller

Just yesterday, the 27-year-old star released a self-love ballad, "Lose You to Love Me," which she said "was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album."

On Wednesday, she opened up even more about her powerful single during an interview with Radio Disney host, Candice Valdez. "I wrote this song over a year ago. It's obviously a very emotional song for me," she expressed. "It's interesting to see how far I've come from that point to now. Me sharing my story is exactly what I've always done. I can't be unauthentic. I can't pretend that I'm not going through something when it's obvious that I had been."

It's clear this is a new era for Gomez, who has mostly shied away from the spotlight in the last year. However, she's certainly soaking up this moment, and we don't blame her!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Reveals Why She ''Needed'' to Share Her Truth on New Song

Scotty McCreery Still Bowled Over By "American Idol" Fans

Lizzo

Lizzo Sets the Record Straight on "Truth Hurts" After Being Accused of Plagiarism

Selena Gomez, Kill Em With Kindness Music Video

Revisiting Selena Gomez's Most Powerful Lyrics to Date

CMA 2019, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton

Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and More Stars Set to Perform at the 2019 CMA Awards

Harry Connick Jr. Gets Star on Walk of Fame Next to His Idol

Who Is Selena Gomez Singing About In "Lose You to Love Me"?

TAGS/ Selena Gomez , Celebrities , Music , Hailey Bieber , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.