Soccer Star Alex Morgan Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Score!

Soccer star, Alex Morgan, has a lot to celebrate—and we're not talking about the U.S. women's national soccer team's win from earlier this year (aka the Women's World Cup). On Wednesday, she and her husband, Servando Carrasco, announced the sweet and special news that they're expecting their first child together!

"Can't wait to meet my baby girl," Carrasco captioned his Instagram post, alongside a swoon-worthy snapshot from a maternity shoot they did that also featured their two pups.

In the family pic, Morgan donned a blush-colored sweater dress that perfectly played up their gender reveal. Additionally, the 30-year-old star's husband held up a sign that hinted at her possible due date. "Adding 1 more to the fam... April 2020," the message read. "Baby Girl."

Their dogs also joined in on the fun and wore cheeky bananas that read, "I didn't sign up for this" and "Baby human coming April 2020."