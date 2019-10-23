Cara Delevingne x Nasty Gal's Size-Inclusive Holiday Collab: 9 Must-Haves

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Fan favorite brand Nasty Gal launched its collection of holiday-ready pieces inspired by actress, musician, and philanthropist Cara Delevingne as well as female rock icons of the ages. With over 40 ready-to-wear separates including holiday-inspired tops, beaded jackets, oversized '80s power suits, and sequins frocks, the collection pays homage to the beguiling style of the international supermodel who is one of the most recognizable faces in the world.

In Cara's own words, she says "I couldn't be more thrilled to star in Nasty Gal's holiday campaign. I've followed the brand for years and am inspired by their approach to fashion – always rebellious and ever evolving. I love to work with brands that push the envelope on style, and this collection does just that."

With select styles ranging from sizes 0-20 and prices from $30 to $300, you can take a little bit of Cara's swag home with you for the holidays. Our favorite? We can't decide between this faux leather jacket with fringe or this sequins zebra party dress. For the next 12 hours, everything including sale items is 50% off, so why not get both?

Here are nine of our favorites from the collection below.