Jennifer Lopez Is Here to Remind You Her Body Is Nothing Short of #Goals

Jennifer Lopez is here to motivate us all to get that workout in.

The superstar took to Instagram on Sunday evening to show off her impressively toned abs. Looking like pure sunshine in a marigold velour crop top and matching leggings from Niyama Sol, the Hustlers star snapped a glowing selfie from the gym, which, of course, has already drawn in 1.7 million likes.

"Sweaty SoLful Sunday's... @niyamasol #fallishere," the 50-year-old captioned the sweaty post.

But wait, there's more. JLo posted another enviable gym selfie to her Instagram story. This time, sharing a full-body shot that showcased her six pack even more, if that's possible. "New post!" she captioned her story, tagging Niyama Sol again. "Fall collection is here."

Naturally, fans were fawning over the "Booty" singer. "Body goals right there," one fan wrote in the comments. Added another, "Show them abs."

It's certainly not the first time she's turned heads in the last few days.