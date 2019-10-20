Camila Cabello Laughs Off Shawn Mendes Breakup Rumors

Did you think Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have called it quits? Fake news!

The 22-year-old female pop star posted on her Instagram Story on Saturday a screenshot of a headline reading, "Proof Shawn and Camila Are Broken Up." She wrote on it, "Well when the F--K were you gonna tell me @shawnmendes."

Also on Saturday, Mendes, 21, posted on Instagram a photo of Cabello kissing his cheek as he wraps his arm around her. He captioned the photo with a black heart emoji. She responded with four pink heart and arrow emojis.

Cabello and Mendes began dating in July, a week after they released their steamy duet single "Señorita," and have often been seen packing on the PDA online and in public.