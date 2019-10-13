Thomas Rhett Gushes Over His Wife Lauren in Heartfelt 7-Year Anniversary Tribute

Love is still in the air for power couple Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins.

The 29-year-old country singer and his pregnant wife celebrated seven years of marriage on Saturday with heartwarming Instagram tributes. "I can't believe the Lord has blessed me with 7 amazing years of marriage with @laur_akins," Rhett shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of him and his wife fishing. "It's tough to put into words how crazy the ride has been. We have changed and grown In so many ways and I literally find new ways to love you every single day. There is no one in the world like you babe."

He continued, "You are the most amazing mother to our kids and you treat me way too good. I hope this picture is a glimpse into us getting old together. I love you honey."

It didn't take long for Live in Love author to post her own heartwarming message about her husband.