Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Are Back Together 2 Months After Split

We felt it coming!

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are officially back together, E! News has learned. This news comes just hours after the Grammy winner made an appearance at the supermodel's 23rd birthday party at Le Chalet, L'Avenue at Saks' lower level cocktail lounge. On Thursday night, Bella celebrated her birthday at the New York City hot-spot with friends and family, including Yolanda Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Anwar Hadid and his girlfriend Dua Lipa. During the festivities, Bella was spotted taking tequila shots at the bar with The Weeknd (née Abel Tesfaye) and her pals.

"Abel met up with Bella last night for her third birthday celebration at L'Avenue," a source confirms to E! News. "He was with her the entire night and they left together to go back to the apartment they both shared."

The insider adds, "You could tell that they were definitely in love and they both looked very happy being around each other."

E! News exclusively revealed in August that the on-off couple had called it quits once again, with "distance" playing a role in the split.