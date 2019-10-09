Best Columbus Day Sales 2019: Discover Deals From Amazon, Gilt & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Who doesn't love a good sale? We've rounded up the best Columbus Day deals with deep discounts. So get to it—happy shopping!

AllModern

SHOP NOW: Mid-century modern, Scandinavian and more design and furniture finds all discounted up to 65% off; plus take an extra 15% off the Long Weekend Sale with the code GOBOLD (Oct. 11, 9 a.m. ET through Oct. 16, 9 a.m. ET).

Amazon

SHOP NOW: Score Coach accessories and bags from $29.

Anthropologie

SHOP NOW: Snag up to 50% off thousands of bedding and bath, clothing, shoes, and beauty and wellness items.

Asos

SHOP NOW: On-trend jackets, shoe and sneakers, dresses, bags and more are all up to 80% off.