Best Columbus Day Sales 2019: Discover Deals From Amazon, Gilt & More

by Katherine Riley | Wed., Oct. 9, 2019 3:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Who doesn't love a good sale? We've rounded up the best Columbus Day deals with deep discounts. So get to it—happy shopping!
AllModern
SHOP NOW: Mid-century modern, Scandinavian and more design and furniture finds all discounted up to 65% off; plus take an extra 15% off the Long Weekend Sale with the code GOBOLD (Oct. 11, 9 a.m. ET through Oct. 16, 9 a.m. ET).
Amazon
SHOP NOW: Score Coach accessories and bags from $29.
Anthropologie
SHOP NOW: Snag up to 50% off thousands of bedding and bath, clothing, shoes, and beauty and wellness items.
Asos
SHOP NOW: On-trend jackets, shoe and sneakers, dresses, bags and more are all up to 80% off.
Barney's Warehouse
SHOP NOW: Take 50% new designer lingerie arrivals and more.
Birch Lane
SHOP NOW: Score up to 50% off classic furniture and home decor; plus take an extra 15% the Homecoming Sale with code FALL15 (Oct. 11, 12 a.m. through Oct. 15, 4 a.m.).
Gilt
SHOP NOW: Save up to 70% off diamond rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces.
H&M
SHOP NOW: Score up to 70% off, with just-added styles from $7.99.
JCPenney
SHOP NOW: Take 50% off fall essentials for the family.
Joss & Main
SHOP NOW: Save up to 75% at the Fall Clearance Sale
Kohl's
SHOP NOW: Score 30% off Jammies for Your Families matching pajamas from Lauren Conrad, Disney and more.
Macy's
SHOP NOW: It's the Great Shoe Sale! Take 40% off 2 or more pairs or 30% off 1 pair using code GREAT (ends Oct. 14).
Nordstrom
SHOP NOW: Score up to 70% designer items, clothes, accessories, shoes, jewelry, beauty and more.
Target
SHOP NOW: Toys & Games Sale! Save $10 when you spend $50 or save $25 when you spend $100.
TripAdvisor
SHOP NOW: Score deals on flights, hotels, vacation rentals and cruises.
Urban Outfitters
SHOP NOW: Take deep discounts on on-trend clothes, shoes, bedding and decor.
Wayfair
SHOP NOW: Snag up to 70% off the October Clearance Sale (Oct. 11, 9 a.m. ET through Oct. 15, 9 a.m. ET)
