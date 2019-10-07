Watch Jimmy Fallon and Tiger Woods Find the Ultimate Treasure During a Golf Match

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Mon., Oct. 7, 2019 6:14 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Tiger Woods, Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show 2019

NBC

Tiger Woods and Jimmy Fallon just hit the jackpot.

During a hilarious The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon sketch, Fallon and the athlete headed to New Jersey for a harmless round of golf. After Fallon miserably failed on the eighth hole—he shot a whopping 15—the duo trekked over to a sand trap to retrieve one of Fallon's balls. As he raked through the hole, the late show host gave himself a much-needed pep talk, calculating his next moves: "If I get a hole in one for the next nine holes..."

But as he dug through the sand, he stumbled upon something a little more interesting than his missing equipment. "Dude," he said to Tiger. "I think there's something down here." To which the legend replied, "It's Jersey. It's probably a body."

Fallon wasn't convinced. "No, no, no," he said. "There's, like, something buried. Tiger, I think there's a buried treasure."

Watch

Lindsey Vonn Talks Fame and Ex Tiger Woods

The two, in a great display of physical comedy, then dug through the sand like children, working vigorously until they uncovered a metal box. "It's locked," Woods noted in disappointment. "How are we going to open it?"

After exchanging a mischievous, knowing glance, they got to work. Next thing you know, Fallon was holding the box steady as Woods geared up to hit the lock off with his club.

 

"I'm not going to hit you!" Woods exclaimed as Fallon winced in fear. "I know what I'm doing, idiot."

And just like that, the box opened opened to unveil the most glorious treasure there is: 20 percent off at Bed Beth & Beyond! A rare find, indeed.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter Says Princess Margaret Gave Her Blessing for The Crown Via a Psychic

Auli'i Cravalho, The Little Mermaid, Ariel

See the Cast of ABC's The Little Mermaid Live! in Character

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon Tells the Sweet Story of How She Became Friends With Jennifer Aniston

Avery, 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, **DO NOT USE UNTIL MONDAY JUNE 24 2019**

Cold Feet, Controlling Men and Protective Sisters on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Adam Levine

Adam Levine Doesn't "Have the Courage" To Perform For His Daughter After Her Harsh Critique

The Real, Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley

The Real Gets Personal: See the Ladies' Most Candid Moments!

Alessia Cara, Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show, October 2019

Alessia Cara’s Impressions of Ariana Grande and Cardi B Deserve a Grammy

TAGS/ Tiger Woods , Jimmy Fallon , , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.