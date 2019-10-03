Kylie Jenner Says Hello to a New Beginning Amid Travis Scott Break

New month, who dis?

On Wednesday night, a day after a source told E! News that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott "are taking space apart," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and billionaire cosmetics mogul appeared to show the rapper what he might be missing, posting on her Instagram page a few photos of her wearing a sparkling neon orange jumpsuit and squatting over a $5,695 crystal-encrusted Judith Leiber Stack of Cash Rich clutch resembling a wad of $10,000.

"Hi October.." she wrote.

Kylie and Travis, who began dating two years ago, have not commented on their relationship status.

Hours after the news was made public, Kylie went out clubbing with her girlfriends and the group hung out with her ex, Tyga. Another source said the two "have been in touch" since their split in 2017, but "don't talk often."

Meanwhile, Travis has recently been staying at his house in Beverly Hills and Kylie has been allowing him to see their 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, the first source told E! News.