Natalie Portman and Jimmy Fallon Can't Keep a Straight Face In Epic Mad Lib Theater

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Thu., Oct. 3, 2019 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Natalie Portman, Jimmy Fallon

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Jimmy Fallon knows how to make his guests laugh.

In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, Natalie Portman joined the host for another hilarious round of "Mad Lib Theater." But before they could act out their skit, they needed to craft the script.

Reading off a series of prompts, Fallon asked Portman for an expression to shout "if your dentist told you you had six cavities" and an "insult a kid would say." Using phrases inspired by her son Aleph, 8, she shouted out buzzwords including "butt" and "fart." 

Now, on to the show. Set on an apple orchard, Portman and Fallon donned some gloriously retro wigs and glasses and played a couple clearly on the outs. As the scene kicks off, viewers learn Portman, hilariously playing the character Fuzzy, has been desperate to break up with her boyfriend Donald (hey Fallon!) since "the Revolutionary War."

Watch

Natalie Portman Says Lucy in the Sky Role Is a Childhood Dream

"I can't believe this," Fallon quipped back, trying his best not to laugh. "Is this because of my slimy knees?"

"We're just really different people," Portman responded. "I was raised by two scuba divers and you were raised by llamas."

Ah, yes. That could cause a rift in the strongest of relationships!

The drama only escalated when—gasp!—he revealed he was cheating on her with Rachel from Friends. Though the two had it out and threw apples, the dust eventually settles and Portman delivered her goodbye. 

"I'll always have a special place for you in my butt."

Watch the hilarious skit in the video above and see what other lines this hilarious duo came up with.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian

Why Kourtney Kardashian Invited Sofia Richie on Her & Scott Disick's Family Trip to Finland

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson Literally Has No Idea How He Landed Batman

This Is Us

This Is Us Might Not Be Spending Too Much Time on This Surprising Storyline

Gwen Stefani, Las Vegas Residency

Gwen Stefani Is 50! Celebrate the Star's Birthday With Her Best Music Videos

Rosalia, MTV Video Music Awards

Why Rosalía Felt ''So Blessed'' After Hearing Herself on the Radio for the First Time

Daryl Sabara, Meghan Trainor, Delta Air Lines pre-Grammy party

Meghan Trainor Thinks Husband Daryl Sabara Is Definitely a “Serial Killer”

Rachel Lindsay, Raven Gates

The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Says She'll "Never" Be Friends With Raven Gates Again

TAGS/ Natalie Portman , Jimmy Fallon , , Funny , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.