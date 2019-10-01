JWoww Details Son's "Amazing" Progress Almost 1 Year After Autism Diagnosis

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Oct. 1, 2019 3:06 PM

JWoww, Son, Greyson, Instagram

Instagram

JWoww is so proud of her son Greyson and his journey.

It was almost a year ago that the Jersey Shore star shared her son's autism diagnosis with her fans. This diagnosis came just months after JWoww spoke out about Greyson's developmental struggle, explaining that the then-2-year-old still wasn't speaking.

The MTV star, who shares Greyson with ex Roger Mathews, wrote to her followers in Nov. 2018, "Grey was recently diagnosed with autism. He's also been in early intervention for over 6 months now and doing amazing."

In a video posted to YouTube on Tuesday, JWoww is giving her followers an update on her son, now 3, sharing how he is doing today and discussing his "amazing" progress.

"Hey guys, welcome back! Watching Greyson's journey brings me to tears and fills me with so much pride and joy," JWoww captioned her YouTube video. "Grey's progress is nothing short of amazing."

Watch

Jenni JWoww Farley Gushes Over Supportive BF

"I'm the proudest mama out there," the 33-year-old star continued. "Special thank you to his teachers and therapists at We Care Autism for their dedication and patience, and thank YOU for your continued love and support."

JWoww also shared a clip from the video on her Instagram, writing to her fans, "Watching this video brings me to tears [crying emojis] I'm so proud and excited to update you guys on Greyson's progress! [heart emojis] Special thank you to Grey's amazing therapists at @wecareautismservices."

In the YouTube video, viewers see throwback clips of Greyson, as well as recent video of his speech progress.

"This is all within a year," JWoww says in the video after Greyson is able to count a number of objects out loud. "Going from not acknowledging your name or being able to sit for literally 30 seconds. To doing...I can't even explain it."

Take a look at the video above to see JWoww's update on her son!

