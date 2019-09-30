Michael Sheen Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby Girl: Find Out Her Name

Michael Sheen has revealed that name of his newborn baby girl: Meet Lyra!

The Good Omens actor took to Twitter to officially announce that he welcomed a daughter with partner Anna Lundberg exactly one week ago. Along with the announcement post, Sheen shared a photo of the newborn in a car seat, appearing to be heading home from the hospital.

"Happy to say that at 8:41 am on Monday September 23rd our beautiful daughter Lyra was born," Sheen told his social media followers. "Thank you so much to Louise & all the brilliant midwives at both the Singleton and NeathPortTalbot hospitals."

"On behalf of Anna and myself thanks to everyone for your lovely messages of congratulations," he continued. "It's been a wonderful, bleary-eyed week full of love and kindness and extraordinary poo."

Sheen also added the hashtag, #NotReferringToMyself.

This is the first child for Sheen, 50, and Lundberg, 25. Sheen also shares a daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, 20, with ex Kate Beckinsale.