Inside Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Lavish Engagement Party in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are one step closer to walking down the aisle and saying "I Do."

On Friday night, the celebrity power couple celebrated their love with a lavish engagement party, and of course, it was chock-full of larger-than-life decorations, a star-studded guest and more. According to a source, legendary singer and songwriter Carole Bayer Sager hosted the opulent party at her Bel Air home in Los Angeles.

"It was a dimly lit party with candles everywhere, white flowers and purple lighting," the insider explained of the dècor. "It was held both indoors and outdoors."

Additionally, the source told E! News that the famous pair showed up with their kids around 8 p.m. and celebrated their special night with close friends and family, including Leah Remini, Benny Medina and Angelo Pagan. "It was a chance for all of their friends in LA to celebrate their engagement," the insider said.