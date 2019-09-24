Hailey Bieber Just Showed Some Subtle Support For Selena Gomez

Putting the past behind them?

Hailey Bieber is showing support for Selena Gomez and her best friends, and it's all for a great cause. Despite rumored tension between the 22-year-old model and the 27-year-old "Good For You" singer, mostly over their respective relationships with Justin Bieber, it seems as though the stars are moving past the awkwardness.

On Monday, Hailey and Selena's mutual pal Raquelle Stevens took to Instagram to announce the launch of her Vodcast, Giving Back Generation. Along with an announcement post, Raquelle shared a photo of her BFFs, including Selena, Courtney Lopez and Ashley Cook, who are a part of the new venture.

"So excited that Episode 1 of my latest series Giving Back Generation is out now! On this episode we talk about what giving looks like through friendship," Raquelle shared with her followers. "This episode is particularly special to me as Courtney, Sel, and Ashley have been my friends all through my 20's. We talk about what it means to support each other, forgive, and grow together. Look forward to hearing your feedback & hope it leaves you encouraged."