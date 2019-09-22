Blake Lively's Throwback Pics From the 2009 Emmys Will Make You Miss Gossip Girl More Than Ever

Blake Lively is certainly feeling nostalgic amid the 2019 Emmys.

On Sunday evening, the A Simple Favor actress took to Instagram to share a series of throwback snaps from the 2009 Emmys. Her timing was more than perfect as her post fell during the airing of the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

"10 years ago," the 32-year-old actress noted alongside her gallery of throwbacks.

As fans surely recall, Lively joined her then Gossip Girl co-star Leighton Meester on stage at the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards to present the award for Outstanding Directing For a Comedy Series.

It was at this award show that Lively cemented herself as a fashion icon. In fact, Ryan Reynolds' wife was a pure knockout while wearing an iconic red Versace gown, Christian Louboutin heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Lively wasn't the only one who made waves at the '09 Emmys as Meester also stunned in a white Bottega Veneta gown.