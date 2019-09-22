Viola Davis Proves She's a Style Icon After Wearing an Elegant Gown With Sneakers at the 2019 Emmys

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 7:42 PM

Viola Davis is kicking things off, quite literally!

The legendary actress is making the 2019 Emmys a night to remember, especially after she presented the award for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in—wait for it—sneakers. That's right, she switched up her black pumps for something more comfortable... and we don't blame her.

The 54-year-old star paired her silver holographic shoes with her dazzling black and white Alberta Ferretti gown that she donned on the red carpet.

Of course, her casual-chic style change caught the attention of her fans, who were thrilled to see her rocking fashionable sneakers at such a major event. "Viola Davis is wearing a red carpet gown and sneakers, because she can," one person tweeted. Another chimed in, "Viola Davis stole my diamonds & sneakers aesthetic and she's doing it way better than I do."

However, one fan summed up the epic moment the best, writing, "Viola Davis presented in her gym shoes. I have no choice but to stan even harder."

2019 Emmys: Red Carpet Couples

As mentioned, when Davis took the stage, she was presenting the award for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

"What seems like just a simple day at the park ignites an idea that after hours and hours of tireless work, it becomes words on a page," she began. "That script becomes a blueprint by which directors, actors, designers and so many others build a vision, preparing day after day, until that vision is transformed into a reality, painted, dressed and brought to life."

She continued, "When these elements fall into place, it's impossible to look away. And that is drama. And it is now my honor to share with you the nominees for supporting actor in a drama series."

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage took the award.

The next time we have to get dolled up, we'll just follow in Viola's footsteps (literally!).

