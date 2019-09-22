Riskiest Red Carpet Looks at the 2019 Emmys: Gwendoline Christie, James Van Der Beek and More

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The stars have arrived in Los Angeles for the 2019 Emmys!
At the ceremony this evening, actors are set to be recognized for their work in TV over the past 12 months. Before heading inside to the award show, celebs hit the red carpet to show off their ceremony style.
This year, Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie, Orange Is the New Black star Dascha Polanco and TV personality Jenny McCarthy arrived to the red carpet in head-turning looks. For her award show style moment, McCarthy rocked a ruffled light blue Alexander McQueen dress, paired with combat boots! Meanwhile, Polanco donned a Christian Siriano design, complete with pink bows! And Christie looked regal in her Gucci design.
Dawson's Creek alum James Van Der Beek also served up a stylish moment on Sunday, showing up to the ceremony in a velvet tuxedo jacket.
Let's take a look at all of the riskiest red carpet looks at the 2019 Emmys!
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Gwendoline Christie
Royalty! The Game of Thrones star rocked this regal Gucci dress at the ceremony.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Dascha Polanco
The Orange Is the New Black actress made a fashion statement with this Christian Siriano dress, complete with pink bows.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
James Van Der Beek
The Dawson's Creek alum, who is currently showing off his moves on Dancing With the Stars, walked the purple carpet in a velvet tuxedo jacket.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Greta Lee
The Russian Doll actress wore a green two-piece Christopher John Rogers outfit for the award show on Sunday.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Janet Mock
The Pose producer hit the purple carpet in this orange Valentino dress.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Jenny McCarthy
The TV personality rocked combat boots on the purple carpet on Sunday. She paired the boots with a light blue ruffled Alexander McQueen dress with a wrap-around belt.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Julissa Bermudez
The TV personality hit the purple carpet in this one-sleeve yellow dress.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Zoe Kazan
The actress donned the pink and red trend of the night, complete with a bow!
John Shearer/Getty Images
Melanie Liburd
The This Is Us star donned a tuxedo-inspired Azzi & Osta ensemble, complete with a long train.