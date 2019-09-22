Game of Thrones Star Gwendoline Christie Brings Cersei Lannister Vibes to the 2019 Emmys

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 4:48 PM

Let's all take a moment of silence for this lewk.

Gwendoline Christie is bringing bad bitch vibes to the red carpet with her royal-inspired design at the 2019 Emmys. The Game of Thrones star pretty much brought Cersei Lannister's character to life at the star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. From the dramatic red cape to baroque-style gold pieces and puffed sleeves, she was exuding that 17th-century glamour.

Wearing Gucci Resort on Sunday night, it's safe to say Christie brought her fashion A-game.

This year's Emmy Awards mark a special time for the 40-year-old star, who actually nominated herself in her respected category. And good thing she did, because she nabbed her first-ever nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

"Playing Brienne of Tarth has truly been an honor and I am beyond grateful for this nomination," she said back in July when nominations were announced. "This character has changed my life and redefined the way I look at the world, women and particularly myself."

She continued, "Thank you to George R.R. Martin, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, HBO and our incredible cast and crew. Lastly, apologies to my taxi driver who endured my screams, sobs and pure joy when getting this incredible news!"

Whether the Game of Thrones star takes home that coveted golden statue, it's safe to say she's already a winner in our hearts with her glorious red carpet lewk.

We're bowing down to this queen.

