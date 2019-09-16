Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Spark Marriage Rumors After Courthouse Sighting

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Could Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney be the latest celeb couple to secretly get married?
The rumor mill is working at full power after the American Hustle star and her art dealer beau were reportedly spotted at a courthouse in New York City. In a since-deleted tweet, an eyewitness shared, "When you go get your marriage license and Jennifer Lawrence walks by to tie the knot before your eyes. Yeah, kids, City Hall is COOL. The place to go!"
E! News has not been able to independently verify the reported siting. However, in photos published by Page Six the star is seen outside the Manhattan Marriage Bureau with quite a few official-looking papers in hand.
As speculation continues to grow, fans are sharing that they are not all that surprised by the possible courthouse ceremony. After all, it's Jennifer Lawrence, who is known for keeping things low-key.
Even their May engagement party was described as a small, intimate gathering at an NYC apartment.
And before that, the couple kept their engagement under the radar by sticking to their routines as usual. But, thanks to the huge diamond Cooke proposed to Jennifer with, it didn't take long before people started to speculate that J-Law was engaged. With the cat out of the bag, Jennifer's rep confirmed the happy news in February.
This past June, couple celebrated their first anniversary, or, at least, that's what fans think. It's unclear when the pair officially started dating, but if public outings are any indication, then the summer of 2018 was when their love story began.
And, as their romance blossomed, it seems that Cooke helped the Hunger Games star believe in love again. She previously stated that she was "okay" with the idea of never getting married. She explained, "I don't feel that I need anything to complete me."
While she doesn't need anyone to complete her, it's safe to say that Cooke is a lovely addition to her life. Congratulations to the possible newlyweds!