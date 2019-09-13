Why Rihanna's Collaboration Wish List Is Full of Girl Power

Rumor has it Rihanna is set to release new music in December.

So what can fans expect? Well, according to reports, the project is a dancehall inspired album. But, so far, that and the December release date is all that is known.

However, Ri-Ri tells E! News at the 2019 Diamond Ball that she does hope to work with a long list of artistic women in the near future. "There are a lot of people that want to collaborate with me but there are also a lot of people I want to collaborate with myself. My waitlist is probably really long as well," she shares. Lizzo is at the top of my list, Gwen Stefani, I love Cardi B and, of course, a ton of guys."

But those men remain unnamed for a simple reason: they aren't a priority for her. The Fenty designer explains, "Those are the girls, because I don't collaborate with girls very often so I think at the top of my list right now are women."