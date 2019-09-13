Paris Hilton Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction at Kim Kardashian's Dinner Party

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Sep. 13, 2019 8:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Paris Hilton, Wardrobe Malfunction

GAMR / BACKGRID

Paris Hilton suffered a wardrobe malfunction while attending a dinner party for Kim Kardashian and Winnie Harlow's makeup collaboration on Thursday.

The 38-year-old heiress stunned in a sexy silver number featuring cute cutouts and a high slit. She accessorized her look with a black bag, bit of bling and some white heels. In addition, she slicked her hair back into a chic ponytail.

However, the socialite accidentally flashed photographers while walking into the New York bash. Of course, she handled the whole thing like a pro. 

Hilton wasn't the only celebrity at the soirée. Patrick Starrr, Lala Anthony and Jonathan Cheban also headed to L'Avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue for the party. Guests sat at beautiful tables decorated with pink roses and candles and sipped champagne. Of course, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn't miss a detail—so even the napkins featured the KKW Beauty and KKW x Winnie collection logos. Kardashian even gave a touching speech about Harlow and their partnership during the event.

Watch

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Shapewear Makes $2 Million in Minutes

At one point, Hilton and Kardashian gathered together to pose for a few cute pics. 

Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for KKW Beauty

The dynamic duo and longtime pals likely had the same color palette on the brain because Kardashian also wore silver. She rocked a metallic mini skirt and a black top.

It certainly has been a busy week for these ladies. Both stars attended a few Fashion Week shows. In addition, Kardashian made a few TV appearances with Harlow to promote their new line and officially launched SKIMS Solutionwear.

Cheers, ladies!

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Paris Hilton , Kim Kardashian , Fashion Week , Kardashian News , Fashion , Beauty , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News

Kim Kardashian Wants Your Vote for 2019 PCAs

EComm: NYFW Spring 2020 Looks You Can Shop Now

5 New York Fashion Week Spring 2020 Trends You Can Shop Now

Rebecca Minkoff's Collection Inspires Women: Inside NYFW by Tresemme

E-Comm: Anthropologie Flash Slae

Hey Anthropologie Fans: Take an Extra 40% Off Sale Items Now!

Scott Studenberg Recalls When Lady Gaga First Wore His Design

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards

Strike a Pose! See the 2019 PCAs Style Star Nominees' Best Looks

Rihanna, 2009 Paris Fashion Week

Flashback! See Kim Kardashian, Kristen Bell & More Stars at 2009 Fashion Week

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.