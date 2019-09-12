Kim Kardashian Reveals Her "Embarrassing" Last Google Search

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Sep. 12, 2019 11:28 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kim Kardashian, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

NBC

Listen, even Kim Kardashian Googles some pretty questionable stuff sometimes.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night and the two played a game of Show Me Your Phone, in which they took turns revealing some potentially embarrassing private information. Kim was asked to show the last term she Googled.

"You could have warned me so I could clear search history," she said. "Oh my God, you guys, this is so embarrassing."

The last term she searched was, "Is shapewear with pee hole better." The segment aired a day after the reality star released her new shapewear collection of SKIMS Solutionwear.

"I just launched SKIMS and I've been debating if I need a pee hole in certain of the things or if, cause I would, like under the dress to like the Emmys or whatever, I would like try to use the pee hole, and then you pee all over yourself and it doesn't work half the time anyway," Kim said.

Watch

Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Moving to Wyoming?

"I think you're the only person that Googled that at all!"Jimmy Fallon said.

 "No, this is such a legit question," Kim replied. 

SKIMS Solutionwear is now available for purchase on SKIMS.com.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.