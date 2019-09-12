Adele Officially Files for Divorce From Simon Konecki

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Sep. 12, 2019 5:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Adele, Simon Konecki

Richard Young/Rex/REX USA

Adeleis moving on. 

The 31-year-old British singer filed for divorce from Simon Konecki on Thursday, E! News can confirm. In April 2019, a rep for Adele announced she and her partner of at least eight years had gone their separate ways. Referencing Adele and Simon's 6-year-old son Angelo, the statement read in part, "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly."

A source previously told E! News the exes experienced a shift in lifestyles, explaining, "She became a bigger and bigger star, and he was okay [with] being in the background, but as she got bigger and had massive tours and intense schedules, they just grew apart."

The notoriously private star has yet to comment publicly on the breakup, but did reflect on the power of self-love while celebrating her birthday in May.

"This is 31...thank f--king god," Adele wrote on Instagram. "30 tried me so hard but I'm owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all." 

Photos

Adele & Simon Konecki: Romance Rewind

She continued, "No matter how long we're here for life is constant and complicated at times. I've changed drastically in the last couple years and I'm still changing and that's okay. 31 is going to be a big ol' year and I'm going to spend it all on myself."

It's possible the 15-time Grammy winner is channeling her life experiences into new music. Earlier this year, photographers spotted her heading into a recording studio.

E! News has reached out to Adele's rep for comment. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Adele , Divorces , Breakups , Couples , Apple News , Celebrities , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rihanna, 2019 Diamond Ball

Rihanna Hosts 2019 Diamond Ball: See Cardi B and More Stars As They Arrive

Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly Reacts to Charlize Theron's Portrayal in Upcoming Bombshell Movie

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Reveals Childhood Crush on Cole Sprouse—Despite Being Dylan's First Kiss

Avril Lavigne, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Avril Lavigne Just Gave "Sk8er Boi" Fans a Big Reason to See Her on Tour

Avril Lavigne Invites "E! News" Behind the Scenes of Tour Rehearsal

It's a "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" NYFW Takeover!

Kylie Jenner Says Travis Scotts Smells Like What?!

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.