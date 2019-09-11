Louis Tomlinson's Sister Félicité's Cause of Death Revealed

by Jamie Blynn | Wed., Sep. 11, 2019 7:54 AM
Six months after Louis Tomlinson tragically lost his little sister Félicité Tomlinson, her cause of death has been revealed.
According to reports, the One Direction alum's sibling died from an accidental overdose. Coroner Shirley Radcliffe concluded that the 18-year-old fell victim to the "perfect storm" of lethal drugs, including cocaine, Xanax and Oxycontin. The combination, said Radcliffe, "proved fatal."
The model and social media influencer collapsed at her London apartment in March. The Metropolitan Police Service told E! News that police were called by London Ambulance Service to the residential address following reports of a female in cardiac arrest. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Police are in the process of informing her next of kin," the statement from police read. "At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course."
Following her sudden and tragic passing, Félicité's family took to social media to mourn the devastating loss.
"You were my best friend, sister, motivator and person that could make me laugh until I cried," wrote her younger sister Phoebe Tomlinson. "I'm lost without you and the thought of never seeing you again scares me like you wouldn't believe...I pray that you're in a better place now. We love you like you wouldn't believe. Fly high my beautiful sister."
Phoebe's twin Daisy Tomlinson opened up about feeling "broken."
"My precious sister," she shared on Instagram. "My heart is bleeding. I keep imagining and praying they have the wrong person. Not my sister, my best friend…I can still feel your arms wrapping around my waist and your lips kissing my head. I can hear your voice. I want to hold you, keep you safe."
For his part, Louis took a step away from the spotlight and social media. He later returned to Twitter a month later to thank his fans for their support during this unimaginable time.
"Just wanted to thank everyone for their lovely words over the past couple of weeks," he singer wrote. "Back in the studio today to vocal something I wrote a few months ago. Sending you all loads of love x."
Félicité's death comes just two years after she and her siblings lost their beloved mom Johannah Deakin to cancer.
Our thoughts go out to the Tomlinson family during this difficult time.
